Paris Police Report 07.31.23

22:24 7/30 Officers were dispatched to the 800 NE 12 St in reference to a disturbance. Officers found that there had been an assault. Subject, James Guest had left the scene before officers arrived. A report was made. Later officers received information that Guest was returning to the residence and that the subject driving while intoxicated. When officers arrived back at the residence, Guest vehicle was already there and empty. A Lamar County Deputy on scene advised that he had observed the suspect, James Charles Guest operating a motor vehicle and that Guest had just arrived at the residence and gone inside. Officers made contact with Guest who admitted to having just arrived at the residence and to have been drinking. There were numerous containers of alcohol (open) in view inside the vehicle. Guest was observed to be intoxicated and was arrested based on the facts of the incident to include his admissions and the deputy’s observations. A handgun was found inside the vehicle and Guest was summarily charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon as well as DWI and assault. It was found that Guest had been previously convicted for DWI so the charge was enhanced.

00:28 7/29 Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W Houston St. in regards to a criminal trespass in progress. Caller advised that an unknown male had entered their residence and offered them narcotics. Officers located the suspect, Kerry Ray King inside the bathroom of the residence. The occupants of the residence advised they do not know King. Officers were provided King’s possessions which included marijuana, Methamphetamine, and a cell phone. King was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Criminal Tresspassing at a residence.

19:15 7/29 Officers were flagged down in the 2500 block of N Main St in regards to a vehicle accident. They made contact with the single vehicle involved which had struck the curb after running the red light. Officers observed the driver exit the vehicle and identified him as Allen Lane Mulder. Mulder was found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest. He refused all field testing. A search warrant was obtained and blood was drawn. It was found that Mulder had 2 prior convictions for DWI. He was charged with DWI 3rd or More and booked into jail.

08:10 7/29 An officer went to the 700 block of E. Sherman and located Christopher Tyrone Reed, who was known to have a Parole warrant for Burglary of Habitation. Reed was taken into custody without incident.

06:00 7/30 Officer responded to the 1100 block of W Cherry St about a burglary. Victim advised they had left the residence about midnight and had arrived back at the time of the report. They had noticed upon entry of the residence that furniture had been moved and items were stolen from the residence. These items included jewelry, shoes, studio equipment, and an Xbox game console. There are no known suspects but the crime is under investigation.