Paris Police Report 08.01.23

12:30 7/31 Officer met with a complainant at the Police Dept in regards to theft of handguns. Victim advised that he had a guest staying in his home in the 2200 block of Plum St. The guest had left the residence abruptly while the victim was out. Afterwards, the victim noticed that two 9mm handguns were missing. It is believed that the known suspect took them. Investigation will continue.

00:24 8/1 Officer responded to Paris Regional Medical Center in regards to an assault. A complainant was contacted at that location. Victim advised that they had been assaulted by a known offender in the 700 block of SE 13th earlier in the evening. A video of the incident was displayed to the officer, who verified the veracity of the victim’s story. Contact was made with the suspect but no arrest have been made at this time. The investigation will continue.

Officers made 8 traffic stops, 1 adult arrest, and answered 111 calls for service on for this reporting period July 31, 2023