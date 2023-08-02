Paris Police Report 08.02.23

Paris police stopped a vehicle for no license plate in the 400 block of NE 20th. It was found that the passenger in the vehicle, Alexis Miller, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance. She was arrested without incident.

Paris police were in a business in the 1700 block of N. Main when they observed an individual who was known to them leaving the business. They found that the individual had falsified paperwork in an attempt to purchase a firearm. Officers reviewed the paperwork and found that the individual had falsely answered two of the questions on the forms, which is a felony. The individual had not taken possession of the firearm at the time of the report. The case investigation in ongoing.

Officers made 14 traffic stops, 2 adult arrest, and answered 90 calls for service on for this reporting period August 1, 2023