Paris Police Report 08.03.22

 

Pardee

Paris Police arrested Tabor Ryan Pardee, 40, of Paris, at the Paris District Parole  Office, at 4:07 P.M. on August 1, 2022, on a parole violation warrant. He was booked and  later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. 

Reasno

Paris Police arrested Kendarrius Zituan Reasno, 24, of Paris, at his residence at 2:13  P.M. on August 1, 2022 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a residence. The  burglary occurred on June 12, 2022 where Reasno entered a residence in the 800 block of S  Main St and assaulted a person. At the time of the arrest, Reasno was found to be in  possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine. Reasno was booked and later  transferred to the Lamar County Jail. 

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 2900 block of Church St at 4:03 P.M. on  August 1, 2022. The victim reported that a male from Baltimore, Maryland bought a 24’ enclosed trailer and wrote a check for it. After leaving with the trailer, the suspect cancelled  the check therefore, the victim did not receive payment for the trailer. The incident is under  investigation. 

Paris Police responded to 66 calls for service and arrested 4 persons on August 1,  2022. 

