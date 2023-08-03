Paris Police Report 08.03.23

02:14 8/3 An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 4600 block of Lamar Avenue. The driver was identified as Cameron Briscoe. Briscoe appeared to be nervous and officers requested permission to search his vehicle. A pat down of Briscoe for safety revealed him to be in possession of narcotics. Briscoe was placed under arrest and a subsequent search of his vehicle located a 9mm handgun which Briscoe identified as belonging to him. He was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying of Weapon.

31:32 8/2 Officers stopped a vehicle in the 1700 block of Fitzhugh for driving in the wrong lane. Driver was identified as Jason Davis who displayed slurred speech and poor coordination. He was detained for suspicion of DWI. Davis admitted to having been drinking and it was established that he was intoxicated and he was arrested for DWI. During the inventory of Davis’ vehicle 2 handguns were located inside the vehicle. Davis was charged with Unlawful Carrying a Weapon due to his intoxicated state. It was found that Davis had two prior convictions for DWI and he was subsequently charged with DWI 3rd or More, a Felony.

06:50 8/2 Officers went to a call of a traffic hazard in the 1300 block of S. Church where they found Ladona McIntire standing in the street and refusing to move. It was discovered that McIntire was under the influence of some narcotic or other intoxicant. She could not answer simple questions and was talking nonsencically. She was believed to be a danger to herself and was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication. It was found that McIntire had been arrested 4 previous times in the past year for Public Intoxication. Her charge was enhanced to PI with 3 Priors.

10:58 8/2 Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Bunker St. in regards to a shooting. The victim advised that they had mishandled a handgun which had gone off and shot them in the leg. The victim was transported to PRMC by Paris EMS and the case is closed.