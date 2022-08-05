cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Young Title Company Header

Paris Police Report 08.05.22

 Officers responded to a Burglary of a Building in the 2300  block of Bonham Street. The front glass door was shattered and the owner believes some DEF fluid  may be missing. The incident will be investigated.  

Kenneth Charles Flippen

 Paris Police Department Detectives and Lamar County  Sheriff’s Office Detectives joined to execute a search warrant in the 700 block of County Road 14690.  During the search; 52 year old Kenneth Charles Flippen of Paris was arrested and charged with  Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. 

 Officer, while patrolling in the 1900 block of Bonham Street  observed a known wanted person; Christopher Sean Goolsby, 29 year old of Paris walking on the  sidewalk. Goolsby was arrested and taken into custody for Aggravated Robbery for robbery of a  grocery store on 07/29/2022 in the 3500 of Lamar Avenue. Goolsby was transported to the Paris  Police Jail.  

24 year old Kenneth Dion Smith of Paris was arrested in  the 1100 block of North East 16th Street on a warrant charging him with Assault Fam/House Mem  Impede Breath/Circulation resulting from 07/13/2022 wherein Kenneth had applied pressure on a family member’s throat, making it very hard to breathe. Smith was transported to the Paris Police  Department Jail and booked without incident.  

 Officer was dispatched to a Burglary of a Building in the  500 block of SW 3rd Street. Representative-Pastor of the business stated this to be the site of their  food pantry where they give away food items on Wednesdays. Overnight, two buildings on the  property had been broken into. Food items were stolen and a cooler was damaged. The incident will  be investigated. 

Austen Lee Loyd

 Officers responded to a security check in the 1800 block of  Margaret Street. The complainant had spotted a military camera in the back yard in a tree. Contact  was made with 30 year old Austin Lee Loyd of Paris and determined to have an outstanding  warrant through the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for Theft of Property, Greater than $2,500 less than $30, 000. Loyd was transported to the Paris Police Department Jail and booked without incident. 

 Officer responded to a complaint of a burglary of a residence in  the 1000 block of SE 3rd Street. Victim advised that unknown suspect (s) had entered his residence  by breaking a front window and entering to steal is blue nosed pit bull dog. The incident will be  investigated.  

Thursday, August 4, 2022; the Paris Police Department responded to 90 calls for service and  arrested 8 adult persons.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     