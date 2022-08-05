Paris Police Report 08.05.22

Officers responded to a Burglary of a Building in the 2300 block of Bonham Street. The front glass door was shattered and the owner believes some DEF fluid may be missing. The incident will be investigated.

Paris Police Department Detectives and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Detectives joined to execute a search warrant in the 700 block of County Road 14690. During the search; 52 year old Kenneth Charles Flippen of Paris was arrested and charged with Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

Officer, while patrolling in the 1900 block of Bonham Street observed a known wanted person; Christopher Sean Goolsby, 29 year old of Paris walking on the sidewalk. Goolsby was arrested and taken into custody for Aggravated Robbery for robbery of a grocery store on 07/29/2022 in the 3500 of Lamar Avenue. Goolsby was transported to the Paris Police Jail.

24 year old Kenneth Dion Smith of Paris was arrested in the 1100 block of North East 16th Street on a warrant charging him with Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation resulting from 07/13/2022 wherein Kenneth had applied pressure on a family member’s throat, making it very hard to breathe. Smith was transported to the Paris Police Department Jail and booked without incident.

Officer was dispatched to a Burglary of a Building in the 500 block of SW 3rd Street. Representative-Pastor of the business stated this to be the site of their food pantry where they give away food items on Wednesdays. Overnight, two buildings on the property had been broken into. Food items were stolen and a cooler was damaged. The incident will be investigated.

Officers responded to a security check in the 1800 block of Margaret Street. The complainant had spotted a military camera in the back yard in a tree. Contact was made with 30 year old Austin Lee Loyd of Paris and determined to have an outstanding warrant through the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for Theft of Property, Greater than $2,500 less than $30, 000. Loyd was transported to the Paris Police Department Jail and booked without incident.

Officer responded to a complaint of a burglary of a residence in the 1000 block of SE 3rd Street. Victim advised that unknown suspect (s) had entered his residence by breaking a front window and entering to steal is blue nosed pit bull dog. The incident will be investigated.

Thursday, August 4, 2022; the Paris Police Department responded to 90 calls for service and arrested 8 adult persons.