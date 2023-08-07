Paris Police Report 08.07.23

Paris police were advised of a theft of a vehicle which occurred in the 600 block of W. Kaufman. Victim advised that he had left a non running pickup at the residence and had later spoken on the phone to an individual who wished to purchase the vehicle. Victim made no agreements with the subject but later found his vehicle missing. Motor Vehicle Theft task force was notified and the incident is under investigation.

Officers made 14 traffic stops, 5 adult arrest, and answered 281 calls for service on for this reporting period August 4-7, 2023