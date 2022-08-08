Paris Police Report 08.08.22

Friday, August 5, 2022 at 4:13 am: Officers were dispatched to a burglary of a motor vehicle call in the 1200 block of SE 15th Street. A semi-automatic Taurus 9mm pistol had been stolen from the console of an unlocked vehicle. Surveillance footage captured a male wearing dark clothes with a hood and face mask entering the vehicle. The incident will be investigated.

Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:37 am: Detective made contact with 23 year old Vikki Lynn Jefferson at her residence in the 1300 block of West Kaufman Street and served an outstanding warrant for Assault Family/Household Member Violence with Previous Conviction resulting from Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:24am when she struck her ex-boyfriend in the nose with an unknown object causing him a state of mental confusion, profusely nose bleeding and his “world going white” before “blacking out”. Vikki was booked into the Paris Police Department Jail without incident.

Friday, August 5, 2022 at 9:17 am: Officer responded to the Paris Police Department lobby in reference to a fraud call. The victim reported that someone had written a fraudulent check on his business account for over $3,000 and had attempted to cash it at a credit union branch in Sulphur Springs, Texas. The credit union provided law enforcement with a copy of the suspect’s identification card and a picture of the vehicle that he was driving to further the investigation.

Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:57 am: Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of SW 31st street to a fraud call. The victim advised that an unknown person had stolen her credit union bank card from her unlocked vehicle and used it to make unauthorized purchases. The incident will be investigated.

Friday, August 5, 2022 at 1:50 pm: Officer was dispatched to the Paris Police Department lobby in reference to a fraud call occurring in the 600 block of Clarksville Street. The victim advised that she recently found fraudulent charges against her local business accounts, totaling over $5,000. The victim advised that the transactions were tracked to subjects in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The incident will be investigated by the jurisdiction in which the violations occurred.

Friday, August 5, 2022 at 4:46 pm: Officer was dispatched to the Paris Police Department lobby in reference to a call of fraud. The victim stated than an unknown person had made three charges to his debit card without his permission, to Apple.com totaling less than $40. Apple declined to provide the victim with any assistance since he was not an Apple customer.

Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 2:16 am: Officer responded to the 2700 block of Graham Street to a burglary of a vehicle call that had occurred in the 600 block of SE 10th street. The victim stated that his vehicle had been parked for about a week and someone had entered it and stole his Smith and Wesson pistol. No investigative leads were provided.

Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 6:26 am: Officers responded to an active audible alarm in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue and located an open door on the east side of the residence and observed the residence to appear to have been ransacked. It appeared the power supply going to the alarm box had been unplugged as if someone attempted to turn the alarm off. Contact was made with the executor of the estate, who could not determine if any items had been stolen.

Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 1:57 am: Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 600 Block of West Kaufman Street for a driving without lights violation. JUVENILE passenger was taken into custody for a Directive to Apprehend from Texas Juvenile Justice Department for Abscond While on Parole-Robbery. JUVENILE gained two new additional charges for Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest/Detention as he evaded being handcuffed and lead officer in a brief foot pursuit. JUVENILE was booked without incident and later transferred to Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 3:16 am: Officers were dispatched to Booker T. Washington Homes to a call of shots fired. Victim stated that she heard what she believed to be gun shots as her daughter and her daughter’s friend ran inside the apartment stating they had been shot at. A round hole was located in the wire mesh of the screen door, scuff markings were on the brick wall next to the door indicating that something had struck it and 3 shell casings were located in the general area. The girls gave officers a description of the suspect vehicle and identity of the shooter to further the investigation.

Monday, August 8, 2022 at 3:28 am: Officers responded to the 100 block of SE 13th Street in reference to a possible Sexual Assault of a Child call. 15 year old victim stated that she had met a subject on Facebook and had accepted an invitation into his apartment to smoke weed, by walking to his location. Victim stated suspect produced a handgun and requested a sexual favor. Victim refused and was able to call a friend for help; but was unable to leave when the friend arrived and began beating on the door until suspect was informed from the outside of the door that the police had been called.