Paris Police Report 08.08.22

Friday, August 5, 2022 at 4:13 am: Officers were dispatched to a burglary of a motor  vehicle call in the 1200 block of SE 15th Street. A semi-automatic Taurus 9mm pistol had  been stolen from the console of an unlocked vehicle. Surveillance footage captured a male  wearing dark clothes with a hood and face mask entering the vehicle. The incident will be  investigated.

Vikki Lynn Jefferson

Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:37 am: Detective made contact with 23 year old Vikki Lynn  Jefferson at her residence in the 1300 block of West Kaufman Street and served an  outstanding warrant for Assault Family/Household Member Violence with Previous  Conviction resulting from Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:24am when she struck her ex-boyfriend  in the nose with an unknown object causing him a state of mental confusion, profusely nose bleeding and his “world going white” before “blacking out”. Vikki was booked into the Paris  Police Department Jail without incident.

Friday, August 5, 2022 at 9:17 am: Officer responded to the Paris Police Department lobby  in reference to a fraud call. The victim reported that someone had written a fraudulent check  on his business account for over $3,000 and had attempted to cash it at a credit union branch  in Sulphur Springs, Texas. The credit union provided law enforcement with a copy of the  suspect’s identification card and a picture of the vehicle that he was driving to further the  investigation.

Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:57 am: Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of SW 31st street to a fraud call. The victim advised that an unknown person had stolen her credit union  bank card from her unlocked vehicle and used it to make unauthorized purchases. The  incident will be investigated.

Friday, August 5, 2022 at 1:50 pm: Officer was dispatched to the Paris Police Department  lobby in reference to a fraud call occurring in the 600 block of Clarksville Street. The victim  advised that she recently found fraudulent charges against her local business accounts,  totaling over $5,000. The victim advised that the transactions were tracked to subjects in  Tulsa, Oklahoma. The incident will be investigated by the jurisdiction in which the violations occurred.

Friday, August 5, 2022 at 4:46 pm: Officer was dispatched to the Paris Police Department  lobby in reference to a call of fraud. The victim stated than an unknown person had made  three charges to his debit card without his permission, to Apple.com totaling less than $40. Apple declined to provide the victim with any assistance since he was not an Apple customer.

Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 2:16 am: Officer responded to the 2700 block of Graham Street to a burglary of a vehicle call that had occurred in the 600 block of SE 10th street. The victim  stated that his vehicle had been parked for about a week and someone had entered it and  stole his Smith and Wesson pistol. No investigative leads were provided.

Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 6:26 am: Officers responded to an active audible alarm in the  3800 block of Lamar Avenue and located an open door on the east side of the residence and  observed the residence to appear to have been ransacked. It appeared the power supply  going to the alarm box had been unplugged as if someone attempted to turn the alarm off.  Contact was made with the executor of the estate, who could not determine if any items had  been stolen.

Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 1:57 am: Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 600 Block of  West Kaufman Street for a driving without lights violation. JUVENILE passenger was taken  into custody for a Directive to Apprehend from Texas Juvenile Justice Department for  Abscond While on Parole-Robbery. JUVENILE gained two new additional charges for Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest/Detention as he evaded being handcuffed and  lead officer in a brief foot pursuit. JUVENILE was booked without incident and later  transferred to Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 3:16 am: Officers were dispatched to Booker T. Washington  Homes to a call of shots fired. Victim stated that she heard what she believed to be gun shots as her daughter and her daughter’s friend ran inside the apartment stating they had been  shot at. A round hole was located in the wire mesh of the screen door, scuff markings were  on the brick wall next to the door indicating that something had struck it and 3 shell casings  were located in the general area. The girls gave officers a description of the suspect vehicle  and identity of the shooter to further the investigation.

Monday, August 8, 2022 at 3:28 am: Officers responded to the 100 block of SE 13th Street  in reference to a possible Sexual Assault of a Child call. 15 year old victim stated that she  had met a subject on Facebook and had accepted an invitation into his apartment to smoke  weed, by walking to his location. Victim stated suspect produced a handgun and requested  a sexual favor. Victim refused and was able to call a friend for help; but was unable to leave when the friend arrived and began beating on the door until suspect was informed from the  outside of the door that the police had been called.

