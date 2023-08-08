Paris Police Report 08.08.23

17:12 08/07 Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense in the 1000 block of NE 7th. They made contact with an individual claiming to be a Dexter Harris. The subject said he could not remember his own birthday. An in house check revealed that the subject was being untruthful and that he was not Dexter Harris. Subject was detained due to his giving a false name. as officers attempted to handcuff the subject, he began to resist control by struggling with officers and resisting being secured in handcuffs. Officers were finally able to control the individual who later was identified as Donald Ray Harris of Paris. Harris was charged with Fail to Identify/by giving a false name, and with Resisting Arrest or Transportation. He was booked and taken to jail.

14:16 08/07 Received a report of fraud and theft. A victim whol lived in the 1200 block of Bonham St. reported that while they were admitted to the hospital in April of this year, a known suspect had been in possession of their wallet. The suspect now denies that they had the wallet and an electronic benefits card from Texas Health and Human Services is being used by some unknown individual. The case is under investigation.

07:45 08/07 Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 3200 block of Clarksville St. They were told by the victim that an known suspect had threatened the victim with a firearm. Officers confirmed that the victim and a suspect had exchanged words and that the suspect, while armed with a handgun had threatened to shoot the victim. The suspect advised that the victim had come to their home and opened the door without permission. The weapon in question, a handgun, was taken as evidence and the case is being investigated.

Officers made 16 traffic stops, 3 adult arrest, and answered 108 calls for service on for this reporting period August 7, 2023