Paris Police Report 08.09.23

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:07am; Paris Officers went to the 900 block of Pine Bluff Street in an attempt to locate a wanted subject, who was not located; however during the search, 41-Year-Old Theresa Michelle Davidson of Paris gave a false name; was identified by chest tattoos and was arrested for Fail to ID Fugitive Intent Give False Info and a Felony warrant for Parole Violation-Possession Controlled Substance. 34-Year-Old Jonathan Wayne Atkinson of Paris was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was also arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 3:15pm; in the 600 block of SE 9th Street, 42-Year-Old Dantrell Mcquest Patterson of Paris observed a Paris Officer; made eye contact with the officer; exited a parked vehicle and ran into an apartment locking the door behind him. 44-Year-Old Jamie Lajoyce Cooper of Paris had spoken with the Officer two weeks prior about Patterson’s active warrant. Both, inside the residence; refused to open the door. Additional Officers responded to the location. The door was forced open. Patterson was taken into custody for Evading Arrest Detention and a Felony Parole Violation Warrant-Burglary of Habitation. Cooper was booked for Hinder Apprehension of Prosecution Known Felon.

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 3:27pm; a Shoplifting was reported in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. Loss Prevention Officer stated that a subject had taken $72.37 worth of household items without paying. Paris Officers took 50-Year-Old Latarya Denielle Council of Paris into custody for Theft of Property Less than $100. During booking, Council was determined to have prior convictions and the charge was enhanced to Felony Theft of Property <$2,500 W/ Previous Convictions.

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:39pm; a Paris Officer took a report an Accident involving Serious Bodily Injury to be investigated; occurring in the 2400 block of North Main Street. A victim stated that he was sitting at the intersection of NW Loop 286 and the 2400 Block of North Main Street, when an early 2020’s model dark colored Ford Mustang struck the rear of his vehicle and fled the scene, heading North on North Main Street. A front right passenger was complaining of back and neck pain. EMS arrived on scene and transported the passenger to Paris Regional Health Emergency Room.

On Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 2:40am; a traffic stop was made in the 200 block of NE 46th Street on a vehicle for expired registration. Paris Officer made contact with the driver, who had slurred speech, red watery eyes and had the smell of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath. Subject consented to perform the Standard Field Sobriety Test, but stated he had rolled his ankle and could not perform the walk and turn test. All other tests performed were failed. 20-Year-Old Micheal Jake Blackburn of Paris was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated. While inventorying his vehicle, a plastic baggie containing psilocybin mushrooms were located. Blackburn was additionally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Tuesday, August 8, 2023: The Paris Police Department responded to 62 Calls for Service, Arrested 6 adult persons and made 3 Traffic Stops.