Paris Police Report 08.11.21

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2900 block of Church St at 10:34 P.M. for speeding. The Officer confronted the driver about the smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The driver, 22 year old Kyle Alexander Frye, of Paris, admitted to marijuana being in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located three THC vape pens. Frye was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance along with a warrant out of Hopkins County for possession of marijuana. Frye was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 62 calls for service and arrested 2 persons .

###