Paris Police Report 08.11.23

An officer observed Joey Ross Carico driving in the area of the 2500 block of N. Main St. Being aware of Carico having an outstanding warrant for his arrest for Retaliation stemming from an incident that occurred in early July 2023. The officer stopped Carico’s vehicle and took him into custody without incident. Carico was booked and placed in jail.

An officer observed a subject weaving through traffic on a bicycle and failing to operate within the law as to bicycle operation. He stopped the subject, identified as Dillon Fellors in the 200 block of Bonham St. Fellors was found to be in possession of medication that he had no prescription for and was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance. He was booked and placed in jail.

Officers received a report of a fraud occurring in the 300 block of Lamar. Victims accounts were accessed by an unknown person and over $50,000 was withdrawn in multiple transactions by an unknown suspect. Investigation will continue.

An individual left a running vehicle at a store in the 500 block of Clarksville St. when they returned to the vehicle, it had been taken without permission. The vehicle, a white 2011 Tahoe was entered as a stolen vehicle and the investigation is pending.

Officers responded to a “Man with a Gun” call. Upon arrival they discovered that no weapons were involved and that only a verbal argument had taken place. One of the subjects involved, Christopher Tiner, had outstanding warrants. He was taken into custody on the Misdemeanor warrant.

Officers made 3 traffic stops, 6 adult arrest, and answered 135 calls for service on for this reporting period August 9, 2023