Paris Police Report 10.20

A City of Paris Animal Control Officer located a feral dog eluding them for several years. Animal Control officers had attempted on numerous past occasions to catch the dog with traps and tranquilizer darts. When they located the dog again, it tried to elude the officer, and as a last resort, he shot the dog. The dog continued to elude the officer after being shot, and they located it at a residence. Feral dogs can be rabid, host external and internal parasites and diseases that can spread to domestic animals through contact, urine, and feces. Wild dogs also can pose a danger to children if they feel trapped or threatened. As with any discharge of a firearm by department personnel, The Police Department is reviewing this incident and the applicable policies resulting from this incident.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 400-block of NW 15th St at 3:36 Monday afternoon. The driver, Adell Taylor Kirby, 42, of Lamar County, had less than a gram of methamphetamine. Kirby was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. They later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.