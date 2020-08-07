Paris Police Report

Paris Police met with the victim of a theft in the 500 block of SE 6th St at 9:51 A.M. on August 6, 2020. It was reported that someone had stolen a pistol out of their vehicle sometime in the past 48 hours. The incident is under investigation.

Dearius Grigsby Hawthorne, 27, of Powderly, was arrested at 4:39 P.M. on August 6, 2020 in the 2600 block of N Main St on a felony parole violation warrant. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

At 2:14 A.M. on August 7, 2020, Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle near the intersection of SW 19th St and W Sherman St. The 48 year old victim reported that he was attempting to sell a 1999 Pontiac Firebird to a young white male with red hair. While speaking with a supposed relative of the suspect, the victim heard the vehicle being started and driven away. The vehicle is described as being white with orange stripes. The vehicle has not been located at this time and the incident is under investigation.

Joseph Lee Christian, 24, of Paris, was observed riding a motorcycle in the 500 block of Lamar Ave going the wrong way. Christian was stopped and found to have three city traffic warrants. K-9 Cupa was utilized and alerted to possible narcotics on or near the motorcycle. Officers located marijuana and methamphetamine. Christian was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone. He

was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. (NOTE: No mugshot available