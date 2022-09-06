Paris Police Report

Paris police responded to the 500 block of Southwest 1st Street and met with a very distraught and emotional victim, with blood on her shirt and face. She said her boyfriend had tried to kill her after she had confronted him about food in his lunch box that was not from their home. The victim had been hit in the head, choked and bitten twice.

Fifty-five-year-old Randall Lee Puetz was arrested at his residence in the 1400 block of North East 12th Street on a Stalking Warrant The warrant stemmed from an incident occurring on August 28 where he was allegedly following a victim around and threatening violence with a handgun.

Forty-four-year-old Iran Reymundo Terrones was arrested by Lamar County deputies for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. Bond was set at $100,000.

Thirty-nine-year-old Samuel Luciano Cardenas was arrested Sunday by Paris police for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Interference with an Emergency Request for Assistance. NO bond was set and he remains in the Lamar County jail.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Southwest 41st Street and found 72- year- old Bobby Wayne Stevens of Paris in violation of a Protective Order. Stevens was asked multiple times to exit his vehicle but he disregarded the officer’s request; put his vehicle in reverse and backed into the roadway and evaded officer in a short pursuit. Stevens was arrested for Evading Arrest/Detention in a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, and Violation of a Protective Order.

Paris police initiated a traffic stop in the 300 block of Church Street on a vehicle bearing California tags for an improper brake light and the driver was identified as 55 year old Tollie Steve Ross of Phoenix AZ. He was released with a verbal warning for the brake light. As Ross drove away, he ran a red light at Church and Clarksville Street and later attempted to turn the wrong way on a one way. Officer initiated a second traffic stop to check his welfare and Ross admitted he had a loaded .38 special in the vehicle. His criminal history revealed multiple felony convictions out of California and he was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment in George Wright Homes and made contact with a victim that was covered in blood from an actively bleeding deep laceration on the side of her face and was transported to a local hospital. The victim stated that a suspect had hit her with a beer bottle