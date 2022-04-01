Paris Police Report For Friday (Apr 01)

Roderick Dion Walters | Denise Tomore Mayfield

Paris Police Investigators and officers executed a search warrant on a residence in the 800-block of S. Main at 4:42 Thursday afternoon. Officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, and two handguns inside the home. They arrested Roderick Dion Walters, 41, and Denise Tomore Mayfield, 38. Both were charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana of fewer than two ounces. One of the firearms had the serial number filed off, and they added charges of tampering with identification numbers. In addition, Mayfield had an outstanding family violence assault warrant, a misdemeanor. Both are waiting for transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 62 calls for service and arrested seven people on Thursday (Mar 31).