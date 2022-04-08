Paris Police Report For Friday (Apr 08)

Tyrelle Emanuel Lewis | Rashad Cordae Wilson

Paris Police arrested Tyrelle Emanuel Lewis, 18, and Rashad Cordae Wilson, 19, at their residences, on felony warrants charging them with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrants stemmed from a Feb 25, 2022, disturbance where the victim reported that someone had been shooting at them. The incident originated in the county where the one suspect had attempted to break into a vehicle, and the owner chased them into Paris. They transferred Lewis and Wilson to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 1100-block of N. Main Thursday morning at 9:38. The victim reported that someone stole several feet of copper electrical wiring after cutting the wire from the walls of the building. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 63 calls for service and arrested three people on Thursday (Apr 7).