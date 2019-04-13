Paris Police Report For Friday (Apr 12)

Paris Police responded to a man with a gun call in the 2900-block of Stillhouse Rd. Thursday morning at 10:46. Reportedly, two people heard what they described as a gunshot from a vehicle that was leaving the premises of the establishment. Officers were unable to locate any evidence of the incident. An area school was temporarily put on lock-down due to the investigation. The event is under investigation.

Ryan Lewis England

Authorities arrested Ryan Lewis England, 25, after a lengthy car chase that ended in Detroit, Texas. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and tamper or fabricate physical evidence. Another charge for a credit card abuse developed as the investigation continued. Another person that was in the car during the chase was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerred Lynn Lowery

Paris Police arrested Jerred Lynn Lowery, 18, at his residence on Thursday afternoon at 2:37. Lowery had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation stemming from an investigation of a theft of a residence in the 1300-block of W. Austin on Tuesday, April 9. Lowery was also wanted on a Lamar County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging him with theft of property of more than $2,500. Lowery was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with a victim of a fraud in the 1700-block of Lamar Ave Thursday afternoon at 2:46. Reportedly, someone had submitted a loan application using a person’s identity that has been deceased since 2018. The incident is under investigation.

Dakota Wayne Boyett

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave Thursday afternoon at 5:09. The officer smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the car and conducted a search of the vehicle and found marijuana and methamphetamine. Dakota Wayne Boyett, 23, of Detroit, admitted that the methamphetamine was his and was arrested. Boyett also had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance. Another person was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and outstanding traffic warrants.

Paris Police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested eight people on Thursday (Apr 11).