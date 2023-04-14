Paris Police Report For Friday (Apr 14)

The Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force Officers recovered a stolen 2003 Dodge pickup that the owner had reported stolen in Louisiana. They found it during a vehicle inspection for the issuance of the title. They took the vehicle as evidence.

Ladarrius Gordon

An afternoon traffic stop in the 500-block of Tudor resulted in the arrest of Ladarrius Gordon. Officers stopped Gordon for failure to wear a seat belt. The officer detected the smell of marijuana, and Gordon admitted to having a large quantity of marijuana and paraphernalia, indicating intent to sell the product. They took Gordon into custody and charged him with Possession of Marijuana over four ounces but under five pounds. In addition, they took the drugs, paraphernalia, a substantial amount of cash, and the vehicle as evidence.

Neomiaha Lewis Scales ‘Neo’

Neomiaha Lewis Scales, “Neo,” was arrested on a Warrant for Sexual Assault of a Child. The warrant stemmed from an incident that took place in August of 2022. He was booked and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Officers made 20 traffic stops and seven arrests and answered 131 calls for service on Thursday (Apr 13).