Paris Police Report For Friday (Apr 21)

Tavon Deandre Gray

At 1:30 pm Thursday, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 600-block of Bonham St. for traffic violations, including expired registration and failure of the driver to wear a seatbelt. While the officer spoke with the driver, they noticed Tavon Deandre Gray was nervous. The officer took a folding knife from Gray as a safety precaution. Gray began struggling with the officer and resisting a pat-down search. Gray was subdued and arrested for resisting arrest or search. Officers then found marijuana, illegal narcotics, substantial cash, and a 9mm handgun in the vehicle. They charged Gray with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Jaylon King

Just before 5:00 pm Thursday, while working an unrelated call in the 100-block of 17th SE Street, an officer contacted Jaylon King, who had outstanding warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and for Assault of a Family Member originating from an incident that occurred on Feb 3, 2023.

An officer responded to an Arson call in the 1400 block of E. Houston St on Thursday morning after 7:30. The officer found that an unknown suspect had poured a flammable liquid onto the victim’s vehicle and set it on fire, causing substantial damage. The victim said this was the third time they had damaged it by fire in several months. The officer notified the Paris Fire Marshal.

Officers made 16 traffic stops, arrested two, and answered 87 calls for service on Apr 20, 2023.