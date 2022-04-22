Paris Police Report For Friday (Apr 22)

Charles Ray Miles, Jr.

Thursday morning at 10:31, officers worked a suspicious person in the 4100-block of Misty Lane. Dispatch stated a black male subject was asking people strange questions and stalking. They arrested Charles Ray Miles, Jr., for a Parole Violation and booked him into the Paris Police Department Jail.

Joe Dean Barnett, Jr.

At 11:41 Thursday morning, Joe Dean Barnett, Jr., was arrested in the 2700-block of Lamar Avenue for an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of a Controlled Substance less than one gram and booked into the Paris Police Department Jail.

Thursday afternoon at 3:48, officers responded to a burglary in the 2200-block of FM 79. Someone had broken a rear window, approximately 10×10 inches to enter. Once inside, the suspect opened cabinets and drawers and gave an unknowingly empty antique cash register a beating with a blunt tool, destroying it, apparently looking for money. The owner reported no items stolen.

Jason Seth Westbrook

At 5:17 Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000-block of South East 13th Street. The victim reported that her common-law husband had restricted her airway, making it difficult to breathe. Sequentially, police arrested Jason Seth Westbrook for Assault, Family/House Member Impede Breath or Circulation/Family Violence, and an outstanding Lamar County Warrant for Motion to Revoke Probation-Burglary of a Building.

Michael Deondray Waller

At 11:43 Thursday night, officers were dispatched to the 2200-block of College Street about a disturbance. Dispatch advised that there was a disturbance in the call’s background that sounded like a male and female arguing inside a vehicle. The male made a statement about guns, and officers found a semi-automatic handgun. The owner had reported a handgun, purse, and cash stolen to Paris Police Department on July 2, 2018, from a victim dining at a restaurant in the 3500-NE Loop 286. Officers charged Michael Deondray Waller with Theft of Firearm. Waller’s criminal history detailed a felony conviction, leading to a second charge of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Thursday morning at 3:00, police made a security check in the 1200-block of Lamar Avenue. Three victims reportedly were walking westbound in the 1300-block Lamar Avenue when unknown suspects in a dark-colored vehicle with a dragging bumper pulled a gun on them and made verbal threats. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police Department responded to 65 calls for service and Arrested six adult people on Thursday (Apr 21).