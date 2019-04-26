Paris Police Report For Friday (Apr 26)

Kendarrius White

On Monday (Apr 22), officers arrested Kendarrius White on a Motion to Revolk Probation in the 4200-block of Bonham St. White was taken to Lamar County Jail.

Ronald Lee Freeman

Officers responded to the 200-block of Stone Avenue in regards to a disturbance. They arrested Ronald Lee Freeman for the charge of Assaulting a Family Member. He was transported to the Police Department for booking.

Officers responded to a Theft of Vehicle Call in the 200-block of 7th NW. The “Victim” claimed that his car had been stolen. Officers continued to work the case and discovered that the car was picked up as abandoned on 3rd SW. The investigation will continue.

Officers were dispatched to 623 S. Main in regards to a burglary/theft. The complainant advised that a known suspect had entered his apartment and stolen a guitar and a weed eater. Investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 117 Calls for service and made four arrests on Thursday (Apr 25).