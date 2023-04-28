Paris Police Report For Friday (Apr 28)

Stacey Ladell

On Thursday, April 27, officers worked a disturbance in the 900 block of Dixon. Upon arrival, they met two victims who informed them that Stacey Ladell had threatened one of the victims with a baseball bat. Ladell was still on the scene and detained. A warrant check revealed that Ladell had outstanding warrants with the Municipal Court. Officers arrested Ladell, who resisted and, once in the police vehicle, made on-view terror threats toward the two victims. During the investigation, police learned that Ladell had taken the phone away from one of the victims when attempting to dial 911. They also charged Ladell with two counts of Terroristic Threats to a Family member and one count of Interference with an Emergency Request for Assistance.

Officers made 14 traffic stops, arrested four, and answered 109 calls for service on April 27, 2023.