Paris Police Report For Friday (Apr 5)

Torriano Rashad Wortham

Paris Police arrested Torriano Rashad Wortham, 40, of Paris, at his residence in the 700-block of NE 1st St. Thursday afternoon at 2:40 on two burglaries of a habitation warrant. They stemmed from investigations on February 18, 2019, and March 16, 2019, where Wortham broke into a residence in the 800-block of SE 17th St. Wortham was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

A black utility trailer and a white Honda ATV 4-wheeler were reported stolen at Thursday morning at 9:40 from the 800-block of SE 12th St. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2600-block of Spur 139 Thursday night at 10:33. Reportedly, a known suspect had threatened the victim with a knife and a pistol. The victim advised that the suspect showed up at his place of business and threatened him due to the victim’s girlfriend had once dated the suspect. The suspect was intoxicated, and during the altercation, the victim’s brother assaulted the suspect and disarmed him to keep the situation from escalating. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday (Apr 4).