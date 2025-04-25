Paris Police Report For Friday, April 25

Officers responded to an address on NW 23rd St on Thursday for a subject wishing to surrender himself on outstanding warrants. They made contact with Devorus Montez Johnson, 32, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for Parole Violation out of Arkansas. They arrested him on the warrant without incident, booked him, and transported him to the Lamar County Jail.

On Friday, an officer responded to a call of an assault that took place in the 1700 block of Fitzhugh Avenue. The victim advised that a long-term boyfriend had assaulted her with his hands by grabbing and pushing her. The victim had bruising showing on her arms and body as well as swelling and injuries to her facial area. The victim did not wish the suspect to be arrested. She had just wanted the suspect to allow her to leave. Officers documented all injuries, and the victim voluntarily left for the evening. The victim was advised of her rights as a victim of family violence and given all family violence information.

For this reporting period, officers made 33 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 95 calls for service.

Captain John T. BullLos oficiales respondieron a una dirección en NW 23rd St el jueves para un sujeto que deseaba entregarse con órdenes de arresto pendientes. Se pusieron en contacto con Devorus Montez Johnson, de 32 años, quien era buscado por una orden de arresto pendiente por violación de libertad condicional en Arkansas. Lo arrestaron con la orden sin incidentes, lo ficharon y lo transportaron a la cárcel del condado de Lamar.

El viernes, un oficial respondió a una llamada de un asalto que tuvo lugar en la cuadra 1700 de Fitzhugh Avenue. La víctima informó que un novio de toda la vida la había agredido con las manos agarrándola y empujándola. La víctima presentaba hematomas en los brazos y el cuerpo, así como hinchazón y lesiones en la zona facial. La víctima no deseaba que el sospechoso fuera arrestado. Solo quería que el sospechoso le permitiera irse. Los oficiales documentaron todas las lesiones y la víctima se fue voluntariamente por la noche. Se informó a la víctima de sus derechos como víctima de violencia familiar y se le proporcionó toda la información sobre violencia familiar.

Durante este período del informe, los oficiales hicieron 33 paradas de tráfico, arrestaron a cuatro adultos y respondieron a 95 llamadas de servicio.

Capitán John T. Bull