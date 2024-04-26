Paris Police Report For Friday, April 26

On Thursday, police arrested Maria Selena Garza, 20, in the 10-block of SW 4th. Garza was a passenger in a vehicle officers stopped for a moving violation. The vehicle owner consented to a search, and all occupants exited. Drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine were located in Garza’s pocket after she agreed to a pat-down search. Garza claimed the shorts she was wearing did not belong to her. She was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported without incident.

On Thursday, an officer located a reported stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the 6000 block of Clarksville St on US 271 South. It pulled over but then sped away as the officer began to exit his vehicle. The driver then recklessly passed others in an attempt to evade detention. After traveling a short distance, the vehicle driver stopped and started to exit the vehicle. The officer took the suspect, later identified as Melissa Ann Waggoner, 21, into custody. She was the one who had reportedly taken the vehicle. They charged her with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, and municipal warrants.

Officers made 12 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 106 calls for service ending Thursday, April 25.

Captain John T. Bull