Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 19)

Aubrey K. Porter

Paris Police responded to a possible burglary in the 1700-block of Hubbard at 9:16 Thursday morning. The caller advised that three males were removing items from a burned house. Officers contacted Aubrey K Porter, 29, of Paris, who had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on possessing a controlled substance conviction. Porter was arrested and placed in jail. Officers arrested another male on Municipal Court warrants, and the third was released. They transferred Porter to the Lamar County Jail.

Edward Lee Gaffney, II

At 11:45 Thursday night, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2100-block of Simpson for a defective brake light. The driver, Edward Lee Gaffney, II, 36, of Paris, had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant. Gaffney is on probation for three counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. They booked Gaffney and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Destinae Renea Edwards

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2000-block of Stillhouse Rd at 3:00 Friday morning for not displaying a front license plate. The driver identified herself using an alias name. The driver was Destinae Renea Edwards, 21, of Paris, who had possession of marijuana and a pill that she did not have a prescription to possess. Edwards was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and failure to identify. They transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested seven people on Thursday (Aug 18).