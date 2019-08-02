Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 2)

Traver Bratcher

On Thursday, Paris Police Officers responded to a hit and run accident in the 100-block of Graham Street. The victim told officers a subject had run into the rear of her vehicle and then left the scene without giving any information. Officers located the run vehicle in the 400-block of Grand Avenue. During the investigation, it was found that Traver Brathcer was the driver. Bratcher was placed under arrest and taken to jail.

Paris Police Officers investigated a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1300-block of SE 6th where cash and credit cards were stolen. No suspects have been located at this time. The investigation will continue.

Paris Police Officers investigated the burglary of a residence in the 800-block of NE 7th where construction equipment and household appliances were stolen. No suspects have been located at this time. The investigation will continue.

Paris Police responded to 152 calls for service and arrested one person in the past twenty-fours ending at 6:00 am on Friday (Aug 2).