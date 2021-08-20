Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 20)

Lauren Racquel Venard

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 600-block of SE 23rd Thursday night at 11:22 for expired registration. During the stop, the officers located marijuana and methamphetamine. The driver, Lauren Racquel Venard, 29, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and a controlled substance. A passenger had outstanding Municipal Court warrants. Officers placed Venard in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested six people on Thursday (Aug 19).