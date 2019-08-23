Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 23)

Christopher David Gandy

Paris Police responded to a panic alarm/robbery at 305 Lamar Thursday afternoon at 2:41. A patrol officer observed an individual matching the description given by the victims, running between houses between Houston Street and Price. He gave chase and apprehended the suspect in the back yard of a residence on E. Price. He arrested Christopher David Gandy, 38, whose last known address was in Detroit. Gandy admitted that he was the suspect. Gandy walked into the bank and handed a teller a note. It stated that he had a bomb connected to his phone at an unknown location, but at a school. The teller gave Gandy the cash in the till. Gandy left the scene and was located within a block of the bank. Officers located and recovered all of the money. Gandy informed officers that the bomb was a hoax. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Deborah Lynn Jackson

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1400-block of E. Houston Thursday night at 9:53. The driver, Deborah Lynn Jackson, 60, of Detroit, had outstanding traffic warrants. While at the jail, Jackson was found in possession of over two grams of methamphetamine. Jackson was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Ramecia Dasjon Mayfield

Paris Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1400-block of Bonham Thursday night at 10:59. The driver was later arrested for driving while intoxicated. The passenger, Ramecia Dasjon Mayfield, 30, of Paris, had outstanding traffic warrants. During the booking process, Mayfield was found in possession of methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility. She is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 126 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (Aug 21).