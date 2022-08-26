Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 26)

Sandra Louise Jaime

Paris Police responded to a theft at 10:04 Thursday morning in the 1300-block of Clarksville St. Officers arrested Sandra Louise Jaime, 59, of Sumner, for robbery. They booked Jaime and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. During the arrest, Jaime had at least two prior convictions for theft, so they enhanced the charge to a felony.

Nicolen Deangelo Brooks

Paris Police arrested Nicolen Deangelo Brooks, 38, of Paris, Thursday afternoon at 1:46. Brooks had been in an altercation earlier in the day and had threatened to assault his ex-girlfriend and three of her family members. During the incident, Brooks produced a knife and attempted to assault the other family members. Officers charged Brooks with aggravated assault using a deadly weapon and a terroristic threat against a family member. Brooks is in the Lamar County Jail.

Christopher Dylan Weathers

Paris Police arrested Christopher Dylan Weathers, 26, of Clarksville, Friday morning at 2:48 in the 2500-block of N. Main. Weathers had an outstanding felony Red River County probation violation warrant for a controlled substance conviction, and officers booked and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested three people on Thursday (Aug 25).