Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 30)

Randall Eugene Daniels

Paris Police stopped a vehicle at 2:28 Thursday afternoon in the 100-block of SE 1st St for traveling the wrong way on a one-way street. The driver was observed having an open alcoholic container inside the vehicle. The driver admitted to the officer that he had marijuana. The driver, Randall Eugene Daniels, 60, of Paris, was placed under arrest. During a search of the vehicle for other contraband, a vape pen was found having a THC cartridge attached to it. Daniels was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (Aug 29).