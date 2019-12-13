Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 14)

At 10:35 Thursday morning, Paris Police stopped a vehicle for expired registration in the 2200-block of E. Price St. Reportedly, the driver had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Bonham. A passenger, Amber Nicole Sims, 31, of Paris, had possession of 11 debit/credit cards that did not belong to her or in her name. Sims was arrested and charged with fraud by the property of or use of credit or debit cards. They transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. No picture was available.

Paris Police responded to 73 calls and arrested six people on Thursday (Dec 12).