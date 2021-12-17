Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 17)

Reginald Jermaine Young, Jr.

Thursday night at 10:04, police worked a disturbance in the 1200-block of Hearon St. Reginald Jermaine Young, Jr., had multiple felony warrants out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. They charged him with Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, less than four grams, and Theft Property greater than $2,500 less than $30,000. Young was booked in the Paris Police Jail and transported to the Lamar County Jail.

Thursday afternoon at 3:52, officers responded to a theft call in the 600-block of SW 19th Street. The victim reported that someone had taken a firearm from the residence during the last two weeks.

Friday morning at 1:54, officers responded to an activated alarm in the 200-block of North Main Street, showing broken glass at the front doors, and there was a large rock on the floor inside. Surveillance captured two white males, both appearing young and physically thin, breaking into the business. Each subject took alcoholic beverages and left the scene.

Thursday, the Paris Police Department responded to 65 calls for service and arrested two people ending midnight (Dec 16).