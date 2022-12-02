cypress basin hospice
Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 2)

Thursday morning at 6:43, officers worked a vehicle burglary in the 2300 block of Southeast 40th. Someone entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and took a black Semi-Auto .25 caliber pistol valued at $500 and a $600 brown leather Coach purse.

At 7:32 Thursday morning, officers worked a vehicle burglar in the 2200 block of Bella Vista Drive. A surveillance camera caught footage of two subjects entering the two unlocked cars. Missing was a 9mm pistol from the husband’s vehicle.

Police worked another theft at 8:35 am Thursday in the 1600 block of Bonham Street. The victim’s grandson had taken over $600 from the victim’s account through twelve different CashApp transfers, each transaction ranging in amounts from $15 to $100. The transactions occurred immediately after the victim’s social security check was deposited.

The Paris Police Department responded to 66 calls for service and arrested one adult on Thursday (Dec 1).

