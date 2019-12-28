Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 27)

Mariano Alonzo James

Paris Police responded to the 900-block of Clarksville in regards to a shoplifter. Witnesses advised officers that the suspect had stolen numerous items from the business and fled the scene when confronted. They located the suspect boarding a local bus nearby and identified the suspect as Mariano James. Officers placed James under arrest for theft and took him to jail. Officers learned that James had prior theft convictions, which enhanced the charge to a Felony.

Paris Police responded to 157 calls for service and arrested four people in the past twenty-four hour period ending Thursday (Dec 26).