Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 6)

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1100-block of Grove St. at 9:03 Thursday night. Officers found a 61-year-old male with a large laceration to his face and neck. The victim reported that when he arrived home, his wife and a 60-year-old man named Ronald Stone had assaulted him. During the altercation, Stone brandished a box cutter and cut the victim on his face. The victim’s 13-year-old daughter attempted to intervene and was also assaulted by Stone with the box cutter. Stone had left the scene and officers later located him at his residence and placed him under arrest. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child. Stone also had a laceration to his arm claiming that the victim had cut him first. Stone was medically treated for the laceration before being booked and jailed. None of the injuries were life-threatening. The investigation continues.

Thursday morning, at 3:35, officers responded to a burglary of a business in the 1800-block of FM 195. Reportedly, the clerk that had arrived to start work found the front door of the business pried open but did not enter the building before the officers arrived. Someone had used a pry bar to force the front door open and then broke into the ATM. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 92 calls and arrested six people on Thursday (Dec 5).