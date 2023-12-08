Paris Police Report For Friday, December 8

Michael John Cain

Officers responded Thursday at 2:28 pm to the 1900 block of Bonham St on a Welfare Concern. They found Michael John Cain, 34, passed out on the sidewalk. They determined that Cain was intoxicated and a danger to himself, so they arrested him for Public Intoxication. During the booking process, Cain had possession of prescription drugs without a prescription. They added a charge of Possession of a Dangerous Drug.

Jessica Yuphone Jacobs

At 2:20 on Thursday afternoon, officers conducted a traffic stop for a violation in the 1000 block of NE 5th. A vehicle search ended with the arrest of Jessica Yuphone Jacobs, 56, a passenger. Jacobs had methamphetamine and marijuana in her pocket. Officers charged her with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces.

Waverly Dejuan Jeffery

Thursday night at 10:39, they dispatched officers about a disturbance at the 700 block of E. Cherry. Waverly Dejuan Jeffery, 56, who was leaving the vehicle, flagged the officers down. They established that Jeffery was intoxicated and placed him under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated. Officers continuing to investigate the original disturbance found that Jeffery had just left the residence on Cherry St. after attempting to run over victims there with his vehicle. They collected evidence and charged Jeffery with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against a family member, a second-degree felony.

Officers of the Paris Police Department, Paris Fire Department, Paris Animal Control, and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday morning at 7:45 to an overturned cattle truck in the 3800 block of Clarksville St. A semi-truck pulling a double-decker cattle trailer containing 99 head of cattle overturned at that location. Several escaped, but they captured all but one. Of the 99-head, one was deceased, one severely injured, and one remains at large. Witnesses last saw the animal in the Woodall Field area.

Officers made 13 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 84 calls for service on Thursday, December 7.