Paris Police Report For Friday (Feb 14)

1 hour ago

Terry Elrod

Paris Police located Terry Elrod in the 1500-block of Lamar Avenue. Elrod had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Red River County for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration. Officers placed Elrod under arrest and took him to jail.

Whittney Nelson

Paris Police located Whittney Nelson in the 2100-block of SE 40th. Nelson had an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for Abandon/Endanger Child Criminal Negligence. Officers placed Nelson under arrest and took him to jail.

Paris Police responded to 116 calls for service and arrested two people in the last twenty-four hour period ending Thursday (Feb 13).

