Paris Police Report For Friday (Feb 15)

Dearius Grigsby Hawthorne

Paris Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 800-block of Deshong Dr. Thursday afternoon. The suspicious person reportedly was looking into vehicles on the parking lot. Officers located and detained Dearius Grigsby Hawthorne, 26, of Paris, and found that he had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Officers also found Hawthorne in possession of a small amount of Methamphetamine.

Lisa Kay Ashlock

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 4600-block of Lamar Thursday afternoon. Reportedly, a female from one of the vehicles involved had walked away from the scene. Officers located Lisa Kay Ashlock, 55, of Paris, at a nearby business and found that she had an outstanding felony warrant charging her with engaging in organized criminal activity. Ashlock of booked into the city jail and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Trenton D. Runels

Friday morning before 1:30, Paris Police received a call from a female who advised she was needing help but couldn’t say much. During the call, dispatchers could hear an argument between a male and the female. Officers responded to the location and attempted contact with the residents of the apartment. A male voice from the apartment answered refusing to open the door and telling the officers to leave. It was during this first contact officers also heard a female scream from inside the department. Attempts to enter the apartment were not successful. Officers attempted to enter the residence by kicking the door which was unsuccessful. The department’s SWAT and Negotiating Team were summoned, and around 2:04 am, the male in the apartment called 9-1-1 asking to speak with a negotiator. Information was gained that the female and two children were inside the residence, and the suspect was armed with a knife and threatening to kill her. Later, Trenton D. Runels, 36, of Paris, agreed to come out and was taken into custody without further incident around 3:38. The children were not injured during this ordeal. Officers charged Runels with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving family violence, unlawful restraint of a person under 17, and unlawful restraint.

Paris Police responded to 105 calls for service and arrested nine people on Thursday (Feb 14).