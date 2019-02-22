Paris Police Report For Friday (Feb 22)

Albert Joe Robinson

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2400-block of Church Thursday morning at 11:11 and found the driver, Albert Joe Robinson, 58, of Terrell, Texas, had an outstanding warrant out of Rockwall County charging him with unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility. Robinson was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Seybian Rashaun Holt

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2900-block of Aspen Dr. Thursday afternoon at 12:30. It was reported that the owner of the house was alerted by his security system that someone was inside the residence. Police secured the scene and found no one inside. Evidence showed that several items were stolen from the home including game boxes and jewelry. During the investigation, Paris Police arrested Seybian Rashaun Holt, 19, of Paris, and charged him with burglary of a habitation. Most of the stolen property has been recovered, and the investigation continues.

Michael Jireh Ocanas

At 4:10 Thursday evening, Michael Jireh Ocanas, 22, of Paris, was observed driving a vehicle in the 200-block of NE 3rd St. The officer had knowledge that Ocanas had outstanding warrants for his arrest. When the officer attempted to stop the car, Ocanas tried to evade the officer. After a short chase, Ocanas collided into another vehicle. Ocanas was placed under arrest on three outstanding warrants charging him with assault, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, and criminal mischief. Ocanas was also charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle stemming from this incident. Ocanas was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Bradley Dewayne Sims

Paris Police responded to the 3300-block of Bonham St. Thursday evening at 10:22, about an assault. It was reported that Bradley Dewayne Sims, 48, had assaulted his spouse during an argument. Sims was arrested and found to have previous convictions for assault family violence, so this charge was enhanced to a felony. Sims was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

(No mugshot at this time)

William Vaughdre Black

Officers arrested William Vaughdre Black, 33, of Paris, at his residence in the 1200-block of E. Booth St. at 4:26 Friday morning. It was for several outstanding felony warrants. The warrants charged Black with criminal non-support, and a motion to revoke his probation of possession of a controlled substance conviction. Black is waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested eight people on Thursday (Feb 21).