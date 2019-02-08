Paris Police Report For Friday (Feb 8)

Roger Paul Clements

Officers were dispatched to the 100-block of NE 12th on a Burglary of Vehicle in progress. They caught the suspect, Roger Paul Clements, upon arrival. He was still in the vehicle and surrendered without resistance. Officers could tell that Clements was under the influence of some drug or alcohol. The victim’s declined to pursue charges and Clements who claimed to have been hiding in the vehicle was arrested for Public Intoxication.

Lloyd Begay | Lyle Miller

An officer was driving in the 2900-block of Pine Mill Road around 9:45 Thursday evening when he observed a vehicle approaching him that had crossed over into his lane of traffic. The officer arrested the driver, Lloyd Begay. After field testing, Begay was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for DWI. A passenger in the vehicle, Lyle Miller, was also found to be too intoxicated to drive or to be left on his own. He was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication at which time he refused to exit the vehicle and began resisting arrest. He was removed from the car and taken into custody. Miller was charged with Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest.

Officers responded to a business in the 3800-block of Lamar Avenue in regards to a theft from a vehicle. A backpack blower was taken from the back of a victim’s pickup truck while on the parking lot. The investigation is continuing.

Paris Police responded to 133 Calls for service and made seven arrests on Thursday (Feb 7).