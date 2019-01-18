Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 18)

Jimmy Louis Morgan | Billy Wayne Wallace

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 700-block of NE 3rd for occupants not wearing safety belts. The driver admitted to having an open alcoholic beverage. The back seat passenger was detained and later arrested due to giving a false name. Arrested was the driver, Jimmy Louis Morgan, 59, and passenger Billy Wayne Wallace, 60, both of Paris. Morgan admitted the open container of alcohol was his, and the officer located a small rock of crack cocaine inside the drink. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Wallace was found to have an outstanding parole warrant and was in possession of marijuana. Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1800-block of NE Loop 286 Thursday afternoon. Reportedly, the victim advised that sometime after he had been arrested the previous day, someone entered his residence through a broken window and stole a cell phone, tools, and a leather jacket.

Cornisha Dorshae Brown

Officers arrested Cornisha Dorshae Brown, 30, of Paris, in the 1200-block of Lamar on a municipal court warrant. During the arrest, Brown was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was asked if she had any other illegal substances in her possession and she advised that she did not. After arriving at the city jail, Brown was found in possession of methamphetamine. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possessing a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Brown is waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a fraud call in the 2400-block of N. Main St around 2:30 Friday morning. Reportedly, a female driving a red vehicle attempted to pay for an order with a fake $20.00 bill. The suspect left before officers arrived.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested eight people on Thursday (Jan 17).