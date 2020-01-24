Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 24)

Terrance Joseph Brown

Terrance Joseph Brown, 18, of Reno, turned himself in at the Police Department on a warrant charging him with an aggravated robbery at 1:43 pm on Thursday (Jan 23). The order stemmed from an investigation where Brown broke into a house in the 3000-block of E. Houston on Aug 4, 2019. During the break-in, he brandished a pistol. The incident was drug-related. Officers later transferred Brown to the Lamar County Jail.

Jasmine Nicole Woods

A traffic stop in the 400-block of NW 19th St at 3:03 pm on Thursday resulted in an arrest of Jasmine Nicole Woods, 30, of Paris. Allegedly, Woods had an outstanding felony warrant charging her with two counts of injury to a child or elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily harm. Officers placed Woods in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 93 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (Jan 23).