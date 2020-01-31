Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 31)

Mark Elton Jones

Officers arrested Mark Elton Jones, 46, of Paris, Thursday afternoon at 3:28 on a warrant charging him with felony assault. It stemmed from an incident that occurred in November 2019, where Jones had choked a female during an altercation. Jones is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with a victim of a forgery at 10:36 am Thursday. Reportedly, the victim wrote a check and mailed it, but apparently, it never made it to the addressee. Instead, someone altered and cashed it. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to an abandoned vehicle in the 2100-block of Cedar St at 12:59 pm Thursday. Allegedly, a friend had left two cars at the residence and was now in Lamar County Jail. Greenville reported that someone had stolen one. The incident is under investigation.

Crystal Leigh Lair

At 4:52 Thursday afternoon, Paris Police responded to a possible intoxicated driver in the area of NE Loop 286 and Lamar Ave. Officers located the vehicle and observed the driver commit a moving traffic violation. They stopped the driver in the 2800-block of NE Loop 286, who was Crystal Leigh Lair, 37, of Lamar County. Allegedly, she had possession of methamphetamine, and they arrested her. She is in Lamar County Jail.

Quenchell Lacynthia Smith

During a traffic stop in the 200-block of W. Center, officers pulled over Quenchell Lacynthia Smith, 30, of Paris 6:29 pm Thursday. Reportedly, Smith had possession of four pills that were later determined to have tested positive for MDMA (Ecstasy). They arrested Smith and charged her with possession of a controlled substance. She is in Lamar County Jail.

Phillip Aaron Pullins

Police arrested Phillip Aaron Pullins, 44, of Paris, at 8:02 Thursday evening, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance. Officers had detained Pullins allegedly attempting to sell some stolen property and found him in possession methamphetamine. Pullins was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in the 1100-block of E. Tudor Thursday night at 11:58. Reportedly, a 30-year-old female was struck by a vehicle while walking eastbound on the roadway. The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene, and paramedics transported the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was treated and released. The investigation continues.

Matthew Trey Baeza

Police arrested Matthew Trey Baeza, 26, of Paris, at his residence at 1:27 Friday morning on a Lamar County warrant charging him with possession of child pornography. Baeza is in Lamar County Jail.

At 2:22 Friday morning, officers met with a victim of an assault that occurred in the 300-block of Stone Ave. The 39-year-old victim claimed that he stayed with a friend, and the friend had become angry about something. During the altercation, the friend swung a baseball bat at the victim and hit his hand. The victim walked to the hospital for treatment. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested eight people on Thursday (Jan 30).