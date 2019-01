Thursday morning at 1:39, Paris Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2100-block of NE Loop 286. Reportedly, a 2018 John Deere Gator was missing. The report stated that it was found missing in December, but the victim waited to make sure that it had not been shipped to another location before reporting it. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 65 calls for service and arrested one person Thursday (Jan 3).