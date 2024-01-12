Paris Police Report For Friday, January 12

Wednesday morning at 4:18, someone fired shots in the 2400 block of Ridgeview Road. One victim reported “hearing about five to six continuous gunshots with no stops.” Officers found numerous bullet holes inside the residence, with a glass window and a glass door shattered. A vehicle also sustained significant damage. Three adults and two young children were in the residence as the gunshots unfolded. A Deadly Conduct-Discharge Firearm and a Criminal Mischief of less than $30,000 are under investigation as they reported no injuries and no immediate leads developed.

Thursday morning at 7:29, a Lamar County Sergeant responded to a County Road in Sumner after a Lamar County Electric employee called in an abandoned vehicle. The Sergeant arrived to find a 2018 Ford F-450 Dump Truck with the City of Paris decals parked in the roadway. Northeast Texas Auto Theft Investigator reviewed surveillance footage and discovered someone had taken the Dump Truck from the Public Works lot on West Hickory Street after midnight. City employees took possession of the Dump Truck. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Officers took reports Thursday afternoon at 1:11 involving two Aggravated Assaults with Deadly Weapons and one Class “A” Assault Family Violence from the 100 block of NW 3rd Street. It was after two females stated that while walking, an ex-boyfriend of one of them approached, pointed, and waved a firearm at them on two separate occasions, threatening to shoot them both times. During the first incident, the ex-girlfriend stated that the suspect ran up behind her and punched her in the back of her head with his closed fist. The suspect is upset about a relationship break-up.

Kentarius Demond Gaines

Thursday at 5:07 pm, an officer activated overhead lights and sirens to conduct an investigative stop on a vehicle after receiving a Disturbance Call in the 600 block of West Kaufman Street. It was where a male subject driving a “Black Ford Crown Vic” vehicle was reportedly going up and down the street in front of a residence, “flashing” a firearm as he drove by. The driver failed to stop and began accelerating at a high speed, evading detention. Eventually, Kentarius Demond Gaines, 23, stopped and parked the “Crown Vic” in the 2600 block of West Houston Street and was taken into custody for Evading Arrest/Detention W/Vehicle. They also charged Gaines with Criminal Mischief, kicking and damaging a patrol unit, while also being investigated for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Paris received a 9-1-1 call Thursday evening at 7:11. They reported someone fired shots in the 700 block of West Kaufman Street. The address involved multiple reported disturbances throughout the day. Officers heard two gunshots in the area while there. Several witnesses stated a known suspect had driven by in a Grand Marquis, held a pistol out of the front driver-side window, and shot one round into the air. Earlier, the suspect had brandished the firearm at victims in the 100 block of NW 3rd Street. The ex-girlfriend stated the suspect was using the same pistol that he shot her with in July of 2023.

Mark James Hlas, Jr.

Thursday at 11:47 pm, officers stopped Mark James Hlas, Jr., 42, riding a bicycle in the 1400 block of Sperry Street without a headlight. Hlas stated that he had smoked Marijuana earlier in the day. During a probable cause search, Hlas was subsequently arrested and booked into the Paris Jail for Possession of a Controlled substance, methamphetamine, located in his pocket. Hlas requested that they release his bicycle to his mother, and the officer complied.

Deja Deshawn Pearson

Friday morning at 4:10, an officer made consensual contact with a black female and a white male riding bicycles in the 700 block of South West 4th Street. The officer recognized the female and identified the male. Deja Deshawn Pearson, 35, gave a consensual search of her person and property after stating she had some Marijuana. They located Meth and Marijuana and booked Pearson for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance. They released Pearson’s bicycle to the male at her request.

Paris Police Department responded to 94 Calls for Service, Arrested seven adults, and made 12 Traffic Stops.