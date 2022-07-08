Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 08)

Jamie Dee Nicole Carter

Paris Police arrested Jamie Dee Nicole Carter, 29, of Paris, at her residence at 9:33 Thursday morning on a Tarrant County, Texas, warrant charging her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Officers booked Carter and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Britney Brunae Davis | Latasha Michell Thompson

Thursday afternoon at 3:41, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 400-block of E. Provine for an expired registration violation. The driver, Britney Brunae Davis, 34, of Arlington, and the passenger, Latasha Michelle Thompson, 41, of Paris, had possession of less than one gram of cocaine. Both were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with the victim of an aggravated assault at the ER at 9:03 Thursday night. The 57-year-old male victim reported that he had been assaulted with a small wooden baseball bat by his girlfriend’s son. The officer observed a laceration to the top of the victim’s head that required medical treatment. The victim stated that he and his girlfriend were arguing in the front yard, and her son approached him and struck him in the head with the bat. Once on the ground, the girlfriend, son, and another male assaulted the victim. The investigation continues.

Aldo Gabriela Hernandez Cortez

Just after midnight Friday morning, Paris Police attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in the 2400-block of Lamar Ave. When the officer turned on the emergency lights, they fleed and did not stop. The officer chased the vehicle for several blocks and stopped them in the 1400-block of Hearon St. Officers determined that the driver, Aldo Gabriela Hernandez Cortes, 22, of Paris, was intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 113 calls for service and arrested six people on Thursday (Jul 7).