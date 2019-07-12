Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 12)

Jeri Dyan Stowell

Paris Police arrested Jeri Dyan Stowell, 49, of Paris, Thursday morning at 8:34 on three outstanding Lamar County felony warrants charging her with forgery of a financial instrument of an elderly person. Stowell was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Christopher Wade Atteberry

During an investigation, officers with the Paris Police Department made contact with Christopher Wade Atteberry, 48, of Paris, in the 3700-block of NE Loop 286. Atteberry had an outstanding parole warrant and placed under arrest. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 107 calls for service and arrested seven people on Thursday (Jul 11).