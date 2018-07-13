Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 13)

Thursday afternoon, Paris Police worked a single-vehicle crash in the 4200-block of N Main. The drive was traveling south, lost control, and rolled. The accident ejected a passenger and they received severe injuries and later died at the hospital. The deceased was identified as Maggie Valentin, 55, of Paris. Possible injuries were noted for the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

Desiree Diggs

Officers observed Desiree Diggs, 35, walking in the 800-block of N Main. She had two outstanding felony warrants out of Lamar County for possession of a controlled substance and bail jumping. They arrested Diggs.

Donald Stone

Thursday evening around 8:00 police arrested Donald Stone, 58, in the 600-block of NE 2nd. Stone had an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Dakota Walker

Paris Officers arrested Dakota Walker, 19, in the 900-block of SE 34th in regards to a warrant arrest. Walker was known to have an outstanding warrant for theft of property around $2500 to 30,000.

The Paris Police Department received a report from Child Protective Services concerning an allegation of a child under the age of 15 testing positive for cocaine. The investigation is ongoing.

An individual filed a report with the Paris Police Department allegeding that a known suspect had sexually assaulted a known female. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 115 calls for service and arrested seven people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Jul 13).